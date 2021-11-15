Tiffany Haddish Reveals When She’ll Host a Talk Show

Getty Images

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is one of the hardest-working women in Hollywood.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Tiffany about her Tubi series “The Freak Brothers,” as well as her future projects.

With the TV work that Haddish is doing, could a talk show be in her future? Tiffany, who has filled in for Ellen DeGeneres before, said, “I would love to, but there are five things that I must complete before I sit down 179 days of the year and be in a studio, which I don’t mind… But I have some things I’ve set up and need to accomplish those things first, and then if they will give me, I will be there… And if they want me sooner, come help me finish these five projects.”

During their interview, Tiffany showed off her nails, saying, “See, I got these nails and the henna… I’m working on a new movie right now. These are not my regular, everyday nails.” When Rachel complimented them, Tiffany noted, “Yeah, but they dangerous.”

Of the movie, Tiffany shared, “Well, I’m working on the ‘Haunted House’ movie right now… I am having so much fun. I’m working with Danny DeVito, LaKeith Stanfield, and Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, you know, it’s just star-studded. I’m learning new things every day. It’s great.”

“The Freak Brothers” is also a star-studded project, with Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, and Pete Davidson. She dished, “I play Pussy Cat… She’s a no-nonsense, say-it-like-it-is type of cat. Although she’s from the ’60s, she’s got the attitude of today, I like to say.”



While the show is animated, it is not for kids! She stressed, “This is a no children allowed. This is an adult cartoon.”

Tiffany elaborated, “These guys are basically stoners — the cat as well — and they’re smoking some pot from the ’60s and then they get teleported all the way to present day, and they’re experiencing everything that’s going on in the world today, but through their stoner eyes.”