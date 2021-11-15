Teresa Giudice Dishes on Her Engagement to Luis Ruelas

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has a lot to celebrate, as she just got engaged to her boyfriend Luis Ruelas and “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” streams this week on Peacock.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Teresa in studio, where she showed off her bling! She dished, “It’s oval. He picked the band out… It’s pretty much diamonds everywhere you look.”

As for the “amazing” proposal, Teresa admitted she was “shocked” and had no idea Luis was going to pop the question. She noted, “We were supposed to go to Capri and St. Tropez the end of September, then they closed down Italy… So he switched the trip to Greece… My daughters were involved in it.”

Giudice’s four daughters are all on board with the marriage and their blended family. She revealed that they all “just moved in together,” adding, “Gia’s at college… His 17-year-old son lives with us.”

She gushed about her beau, “It’s been 15 months now. They love Luis… He’s so great to them… I’m so lucky to have him.”

As to whether it’s awkward between her ex-husband Joe Giudice and her fiancé, Teresa commented, “Joe was a little quiet, then he warmed up… Luis is very friendly. He made it comfortable for him… It was all good. My daughter Gia was like, ‘Mom, make sure there isn’t too much PDA.’”

Luis was the one who initiated the meeting with Joe. She revealed, “Louie DM’ed Joe and said, ‘Since we are coming out there, can we all have dinner?’ He told me a few days before we left. The reason that he did it was for my daughters… It made me so happy at the end, my daughters, they met and they really got along great.”

Teresa said she isn’t planning the destination wedding just yet. She explained, “It just happened, we’re still enjoying it… I figure it has to be when the kids are not in school.” They aren’t planning to have a TV wedding, with Teresa saying, “It’s about Louie and I and our kids.”

When Billy complimented Luis’ physique, Teresa shared his fitness secrets, saying, “He works out, he steams a lot… He steams every single day.”

While their marriage may not take place on “Housewives,” you can see Teresa and several of the “Housewives” OGs head to Turks and Caicos on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” She stressed, “It was all about women empowerment… I don’t think anyone on this trip was trying to hurt anyone, maliciously… If we felt something, we said it.”