Travis Scott’s Lawyer Speaks Out

Travis Scott’s lawyer Edwin F. McPherson is sounding-off about the Astroworld tragedy.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with McPherson, who addressed the headlines surrounding the rapper in the wake of the tragedy.

Travis was recently photographed outside of his home in Houston for the first time since the events that took place at Astroworld. McPherson said, “I don’t think he’s left the house since he got there after the show. He’s devastated by this, there’s no question, and wants to get to the bottom of it. It’s unfortunate that everyone is doing finger-pointing at this point because he just wants to get to the bottom of it and figure out what went wrong.”

Travis has been posting on social media. According to McPherson, Travis is “frustrated,” adding, “He wants to talk to people, he doesn’t feel like the message is getting out there that he couldn’t control this, he couldn’t see this… The few times he was able to see specific instances, he stopped the show and he called security and he tried to get them.”

When asked about Travis seeing an ambulance in the crowd, Edwin said, “[It] was really basically a golf cart with lights on it… I think he did stop for a bit and said, ‘Hold on, you, hands up if you are okay…’ That was, I think, the second time he stopped for a bit. He was very confused by it.”

With all the footage floating around, McPherson was asked about the final definitive moment that they knew there was a massive problem at the music festival. He said, “Travis’s final defining moment was the next day. He honestly didn’t know anything about the magnitude of this till after the show… When someone told him to pull the plug and stop the show early, that’s exactly what he did and he stopped it. I think considerably early… He certainly had not been told that anyone had passed away and he did his best to keep performing, not knowing what was going on and assuming that the people that were in charge of that were taking care of that.”

Another moment that has played out is a gone-viral video of a young girl going to the cameraman for help. McPherson weighed in, saying, “My understanding is that she was 50 yards from the stage. She said she was yelling… Nobody of Travis’s crew heard any of that.”

As for Travis going out to celebrate after the concert, Edwin pointed out, “He went to a pre-set party at Dave & Buster’s, stayed there literally for minutes… was leaving when people in his crew started to hear what was going on, started telling Travis some of what was going on, and at that point Travis went home and he has been at home at his house ever since.”

Travis does have a history of inciting fans to riot. When asked about his past, like tweeting for people to come if they did not have tickets, Edwin said, “Travis has always stepped up. Even back then, he pleaded guilty to the charges that were against him. Travis has really grown, even as an artist… He would say things and people would react and sometimes overreact… It’s a fine line between trying to get the audience revved up… and creating chaos. He understands now the power that he wields up there and does not abuse it and certainly didn’t abuse it in this case.”