Taylor Swift Decoded: What Her Lyrics Might Reveal About Jake Gyllenhaal Split

Getty Images

Taylor Swift just dropped “Red (Taylor’s Version),” and fans are speculating that it offers new insight into her split with Jake Gyllenhaal.

The celeb couple dated briefly back in 2010, and her original “Red” album from 2012 was rumored to include more than one track about Jake.

Now, she has just released a 10-minute version of the breakup ballad “All Too Well,” which could pinpoint Taylor and Jake’s nine-year age difference as the reason for their split.

One lyric suggests, “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die.”

Swift, now 31, seemed to take it hard, as another lyric laments, “They say all's well that ends well, but I'm in a new hell / Every time you double-cross my mind.”

If age was the issue, Jake, 40, has since changed his stance — he's currently dating Jeanne Cadieu, 25.

Along with her re-recording of “Red,” Swift is also including six new songs. The Sun is guessing the new track “I Bet You Think About Me,” is also about Gyllenhaal.

In the song, she sings of an ex who “laughed at my dreams” and “rolled your eyes at my jokes.”

She also delivers this zinger: “I don't have to be your shrink to know that you'll never be happy, and I bet you think about me.”

Original hits like “We Are Never Getting Back Together” and “I Knew You Were Trouble” were always rumored to be about Gyllenhaal, but Swift has never confirmed it. She did, however, tell Vulture back in 2013 that a certain ex had listened to “Red.”

Taylor revealed she had “heard from the guy that most of ‘Red’ is about,” adding, “He was like: 'I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album.' That was nice.”