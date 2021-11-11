LOL! Ryan Reynolds Jokes About His Sex Life with Wife Blake Lively

Getty Images

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to bring up his sex life on “The Tonight Show”!

Reynolds stopped by the show to sub in for guest Will Ferrell, and host Jimmy Fallon started out by asking about his wife Blake Lively and their three kids.

Jimmy threw out the softball question, "How's Blake? How are the kids?”

The “Red Notice” star replied, "You know, they're all good. Blake's — no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The sex is totally normal."

Fallon replied, "That's good, I wasn't going to ask that…" and Ryan teased, "Hey, hey, hey, pump the sex brakes, Jimmy. I asked no personal questions, and you're going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy. Easy does it."

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour just caught up with Ryan at the “Red Notice” premiere last week, and he opened up about the secret to his nine-year marriage.

The 45-year-old said, “We really like each other. We really liked each other before as friends beforehand. We like each other even more so now.”