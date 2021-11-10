Tracy Morgan Moves On from Ex Megan Wollover with Mystery GF

Backgrid

More than a year after calling it quits with Megan Wollover, Tracy Morgan has a new lady!

Earlier this week, Morgan was spotted leaving the “SNL” studios with a mystery woman. According to photogs, he introduced the woman as his girlfriend, but didn’t reveal her name.

In the pics, Tracy was seen flashing a smile while leaning into his mystery girlfriend.

It is unknown how long they’ve been dating.

Last year, Morgan announced his separation in a statement to People magazine. He said, “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay recently spoke to Tracy about Season 4 of “The Last O.G.” and his thoughts on his daughter Maven eventually dating. He said, “I have to be a mature, understanding father and give her space and understanding and love.”

On the advice he would give to his daughter on dating, he shared, “When she comes to me and says, 'Daddy, how do I know if he's the one?' Well, does he love you like I love you? 'No.' Well, then he's not the one. I have to be here to answer that question for my child, for my daughter.”