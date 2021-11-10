Kevin Hart in a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Movie? Plus, His ‘Home Alone’ Spoof with Catherine O’Hara

Getty

Kevin Hart is a million-dollar box office star and Catherine O’Hara the Emmy-sweeping matriarch from “Schitt’s Creek.” Together, they are taking on her Christmas classic “Home Alone,” and “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay was with the stars for an exclusive about their new Chase commercial.

First, Rachel had to ask Kevin about his frenemy Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his prank war with Nick Cannon, and Catherine about rumors of a “Schitt’s Creek” movie.

Kevin has trolled Johnson on Halloween in the past, and Rachel wondered what they might be doing for Christmas. Rachel suggested Kevin could get a nice present, but Hart disagreed. The comedian joked, “He’s selfish and he can kiss my a** and don’t edit that out. Three years, three holidays have went by and I’ve got nothing.”

Hart had to explain his shenanigans with Nick to Catherine, saying, “There’s an ongoing prank war that we’ve had for quite some time, and I recently put his phone number up on a billboard… He sent a llama to my house… He wrapped the plane with his face on it.”

Catherine asked, “Your plane?” Kevin told her, “Yeah… He wrapped it with his face and it said, ‘Kevin rides the cannon.’ Extremely immature… You think I’m losing to a guy named Nick?”

Catherine dished on whether we may see more of “Schitt’s Creek.” Rachel pointed out, “Everyone is wondering if there is going to be a movie.” O’Hara insisted, “So am I. I’m wondering too.”

Rachel threw in a casting suggestion. Referring to Hart, she said, “And if there is one, maybe this one can be a part of it.” Catherine was all for it, replying, “Yes, please.”

Kevin interjected, saying, “It’s one of those movies where you would definitely have to pop in as a character… Done a fantastic job. The writing is great.”

For now, you can see the two of them in their hilarious Chase ad for the “How Do You Cash Back” holiday campaign spoofing “Home Alone.”

Kevin said, “I had the privilege of working with such an amazing actress and Catherine a legend, someone whose been in the game for a very long time and has memorable material such as ‘Home Alone.’ Being that my name is Kevin, we came up with a great spot… It was a way to keep the campaign exciting.”

Kevin plays Kevin McCallister in the spot, a role originally portrayed by Macaulay Culkin.

Rachel wondered, “What do you think Macaulay Culkin would say if he sees this commercial?” Catherine imagined he would say, “Why didn’t I play Kevin?” Hart added, “I think it’s flattering… It’s big. It’s just a nod of, we still remember. Nobody’s forgotten.”

Catherine said, “I’m personally very proud to be a part of a big Christmas movie and now even prouder to be a part of a big Christmas campaign with Kevin.”