Television November 10, 2021
Exclusive! Watch the Trailer for David Dobrik’s New Travel Series
David Dobrik is taking fans on his globe-trotting adventures in his new Discovery+ travel series!
“Extra” has your exclusive first look at the trailer for “Discovering David Dobrik,” as the famous vlogger freely travels the world for the first time. As a DACA DREAMer born in Slovakia, he has never been able to journey outside the U.S. before.
In the trailer, David explains “I always talk about traveling and I’m always so excited about it, and I think it is because I was never able to.”
The series premieres November 16, when viewers will see David return to his homeland of Slovakia with his friends in tow. From there, the journey continues as the crew tries everything from the recreation of an ancient Olympiad to hunting with large birds. David and the group also take the time to surprise a group of refugees with the help of a nonprofit.