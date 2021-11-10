Exclusive! Watch the Trailer for David Dobrik’s New Travel Series

discovery+

David Dobrik is taking fans on his globe-trotting adventures in his new Discovery+ travel series!

“Extra” has your exclusive first look at the trailer for “Discovering David Dobrik,” as the famous vlogger freely travels the world for the first time. As a DACA DREAMer born in Slovakia, he has never been able to journey outside the U.S. before.

In the trailer, David explains “I always talk about traveling and I’m always so excited about it, and I think it is because I was never able to.”