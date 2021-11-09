‘You’ Co-stars Victoria Pedretti & Dylan Arnold Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Did “You” co-stars Victoria Pedretti, 26, and Dylan Arnold, 27, find love on set?

The pair, who play Love Quinn and Theo Engler on the Netflix show, sparked dating rumors over the weekend when they were spotted together in L.A.

It wasn’t exactly a hot date for Pedretti and Arnold. Page Six posted photos of the stars picking up essentials like toilet paper, sponges, and other home goods like laundry detergent. They also grabbed some coffee while they were out.

In some photos, Victoria looks comfy in an oversized Dodgers T-shirt, navy blue-and-orange blazer, gray slacks, a cap, and a mask, while Dylan wears a baggy T-shirt, navy slacks, and loafers.