Wendy Williams Gives Health Update: ‘I’m Making Progress’

Wendy Williams took to Instagram to give her fans a health update.

The latest season of “The Wendy Williams Show” was delayed and kicked off October 18, but Williams has not been able to host due to ongoing health issues, including a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Stars like Sherri Shepherd, Leah Remini, Michael Rapaport and Jerry Springer are stepping in to guest host as she recovers.

Now, Wendy writes to her fans, “HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected.”

The 57-year-old said of returning to her show, “I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

She thanked everyone who helped her along the way, saying, “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back. Most of all, I want to thank my fans.”