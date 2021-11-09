Faith Evans & Stevie J Split

Getty Images

Singer Faith Evans and her producer husband Stevie J have called it quits after three years of marriage.

TMZ reports Stevie filed divorce papers on Monday.

It is unknown if a prenup is in place. They have no children together.

In 2019, Faith and Stevie tried to shut down rumors that there was trouble in paradise. She told TMZ photogs, “You can’t believe everything you hear.”

The split news comes a year and a half after Faith was arrested for domestic violence after she allegedly attacked Stevie. At the time, TMZ reported that the couple got into an argument that eventually turned violent. According to sources, police saw marks and scratches on Stevie’s face.

After Evans was booked, she posted bail.

The domestic violence case was eventually dropped when Stevie declined to testify against Faith.

Faith and Stevie tied the knot in their Las Vegas hotel room in the summer of 2018.