Dave Gahan Dishes on His New Music

Spencer Ostrander

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan is back for another album with his Dave Gahan & Soulsavers project.

Dave and partner Rich Machin reimagine songs from artists ranging from Bob Dylan to Charlie Chaplin for their new album, “Imposter.”

The first single is a rousing version of Cat Power’s “Metal Heart.” Check it out here!

The album is infused with Gahan’s wholly unique musicality — a darkness that’s always brightened with an equal optimism and cathartic lightness.

Depeche Mode was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just before the pandemic. Dave shares his thoughts on that, the new album, and more with “Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler. Watch!

“Imposter” drops November 12.