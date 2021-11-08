Billy Joel Shows Off 50-Lb. Weight-Loss Transformation

Getty Images

Legendary artist Billy Joel has been dropping the pounds!

A few days ago, Billy put his weight-loss transformation on display at a concert at Madison Square Garden.

Last month, Joel revealed that he had lost 50 lbs. after undergoing back surgery earlier this year. He told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, “I had back surgery early this year and the pain afterward was so bad I lost my appetite.”

“I embraced that. I said, ‘Okay, I won’t eat as much,’ and I ate less and less and less and less and then there was just life aggravation and that tends to, you know, impact your appetite, too,” Joel went on.

Joel expressed that he was happy to lose the weight, describing himself as “kinda chunky” before.

