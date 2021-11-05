Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is ‘Still My Wife,’ Hasn’t Seen Divorce Papers

Getty

While romance rumors are swirling about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Kanye West isn’t giving up on her just yet!

During an appearance on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” podcast recorded last month, Kanye insisted that Kim is “still my wife,” adding, “There ain’t no paperwork.”

He claimed, “’SNL’ making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.”

“That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” Kanye went on. “But if you look at the media, that’s not what they promoting. That’s not what they want. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. Then they have people all around and my wife here, you know, this publicist that’s next to her — I don’t f**k with her.”

Earlier this year, Kim filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. After the filing, the pair were seen together several times.

Kanye also talked politics, showing his support for former President Donald Trump. He noted, “I still got a red hat on today, I'll let y'all know that. I might not got it on (right now), but I'll let y'all know where I stand with it.”

West called out John Legend and Big Sean, saying, “Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life… I don't rock with neither of them, and I need my apologies.”

In response to the interview, Sean tweeted, “Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest.”

Kanye also expressed his disapproval of cancel culture and the #MeToo movement, arguing, “All the #Me Too — like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, right after both of them got canceled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel a song."

“They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with 10 years ago," he went on. "And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against they will — that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is ‘1984’ mind-control we’re in."

Manson has been accused of rape and sexual, physical, and emotional assault by several women. While he has vehemently denied the allegations, an investigation is currently under way by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Over the summer, DaBaby was slammed for making homophobic comments at a music festival.