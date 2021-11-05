Criss Angel & Wife Shaunyl Benson Welcome Baby #3 After Emergency C-Section

Getty Images

Famed magician Criss Angel is a dad again!

On Friday, Angel, 53, announced that his wife Shaunyl Benson, 29, gave birth to a baby girl, who they named Illusia Angelina.

Along with a video, Angel shared, “Ran to the hospital early this morning where my love @shaunylbenson had to have an emergency C-section 35 weeks into her pregnancy.”

He added, “She is currently in NICU. Both her and momma are resting and doing well.”

The pair broke the news that they were expecting in June. He captioned a clip, “+1=5 It's a 🎉... Happy Father's Day! May everyday be as special as today. @shaunylbenson 🔥❤️.”

Benson revealed that the pregnancy “was absolutely unexpected.” She also posted a video of herself telling her family that she was expecting.

Criss and Shaunyl are also the parents of sons Johnny Crisstopher, 7, and Xristos Yanni, 2½.

Last year, “Extra’s” Charissa Thompson spoke with Criss about his son Johnny’s cancer battle amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “We are doing really, really well considering the circumstances. Everything is going as good as can be expected.”