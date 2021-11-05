Celebrity News November 05, 2021
Criss Angel & Wife Shaunyl Benson Welcome Baby #3 After Emergency C-Section
Famed magician Criss Angel is a dad again!
On Friday, Angel, 53, announced that his wife Shaunyl Benson, 29, gave birth to a baby girl, who they named Illusia Angelina.
Along with a video, Angel shared, “Ran to the hospital early this morning where my love @shaunylbenson had to have an emergency C-section 35 weeks into her pregnancy.”
He added, “She is currently in NICU. Both her and momma are resting and doing well.”
The pair broke the news that they were expecting in June. He captioned a clip, “+1=5 It's a 🎉... Happy Father's Day! May everyday be as special as today. @shaunylbenson 🔥❤️.”
Benson revealed that the pregnancy “was absolutely unexpected.” She also posted a video of herself telling her family that she was expecting.
Criss and Shaunyl are also the parents of sons Johnny Crisstopher, 7, and Xristos Yanni, 2½.
Last year, “Extra’s” Charissa Thompson spoke with Criss about his son Johnny’s cancer battle amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “We are doing really, really well considering the circumstances. Everything is going as good as can be expected.”
“We've been hunkering down at home and doing the quarantine thing because we don't want to take any chances with our son except when he goes to the hospital for a blood transfusion,” Angel added. “He goes to Cure 4 the Kids Las Vegas two to three times a week. We have been spending a lot of time as a family… trying to provide incredible memories for Johnny Christopher and our other son Xristos Yanni, so when they get older they can think about these times that were challenging but we made something positive.”