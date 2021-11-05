Brazilian Superstar Marília Mendonça Dies in Plane Crash at 26

Instagram

Marília Mendonça, a Brazilian pop star and Latin Grammy winner, died tragically in a plane crash along with four other people Friday while en route to a concert. She was 26.

According to The New York Times, the crash occurred in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

The plane had been flying from Goiania to Caratinga, where she had been scheduled to perform.

No further details were available about the cause of the crash — which is under investigation — but the craft was visible under a waterfall.

The young singer's feminist slant and sentimental style had attracted nearly 8 million Twitter followers and 38 million Instagram followers. Eerily, her last post was an edited video that showed her striding toward the plane — and also showed her eating in her seat.

In the video, the plane is clearly seen, and appears identical to the craft seen in photos of the crash site.