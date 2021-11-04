Ryan Reynolds Talks Acting Break, Secret to His Marriage with Blake Lively, and ‘Red Notice’

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds hit the red carpet solo at the “Red Notice” premiere Wednesday, talking to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about the action-adventure movie, news he’s taking a break from the industry, and the secret to his marriage with Blake Lively.

When Terri mentioned that the movie leaves the door open for a sequel, Ryan smiled, saying, “I’m not talking about that, I’m talking about a sabbatical. I’m talking about a little bit of rest.”

He went on, “It’s just about being there, it’s just about consistency for me being there in the morning, being there at night. Usually we travel together, but my kids are in school now and at that age where they can’t, so I got to take a little rest… I’m happy to do it, I’m lucky to do it.”

Terri suggested he could do the school drop-offs and pickups while Blake rests, and he insisted, “I’d be happy to do that. I love doing drop-offs, pickups — that’s my thing.”

Reynolds also spilled the secret to his nine-year marriage to Lively, saying, “We really like each other. We really liked each other before as friends beforehand. We like each other even more so now.”

In “Red Notice,” Ryan and Gal Gadot play art thieves who the FBI’s top profiler, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is tracking down.

Netflix

Reynolds said of working with The Rock, “I’ve known Dwayne for 20 years, a little over 20 years… I don’t know why it’s taken this long… It always made sense, but here we are, we get to do it in this giant, beautiful, incredible, swashbuckling ‘Red Notice’ action-adventure-comedy film. It was amazing.”

The 45-year-old went on to joke, “I would never say anything to DJ without a clear strategy to run away… He’s very strong, but not as fast as I am.”