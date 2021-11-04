Reality Star Chloe Trautman & BF Chris Long Engaged — See Her Ring!

Instagram

“Siesta Key” star Chloe Trautman, 25, and boyfriend Chris Long are leveling up in their relationship!

On Thursday, Trautman announced their engagement on Instagram. Along with posting a series of photos, she wrote, “Yesterday I said YES to my soulmate in Fairyland. Chris took us on an 8.2 mile loop trail that was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life -mentally and physically. The emotional release after finishing this hike was indescribable. As I was standing at the overlook reflecting over all the emotions I felt throughout this hike, I heard Chris say my name and I turned around and there he was down on one knee. We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is! He asked me to marry him and I said YES!”

“From the moment I met Chris I knew he was the one,” Chloe gushed. “I am in a state of pure bliss and I can’t believe I get to spend my life with my best friend!!! We’ve been calling friends and family all morning and seeing everyone’s reactions fills us both with so much love. I am still in shock and don’t really know how to end this post so I’ll end it with this — LOVE is the most powerful force on the planet! When you lead with love anything is possible.”

Chris popped the question with an emerald instead of a diamond ring. She explained, “Emeralds are associated with the heart chakra and hold many metaphysical properties some which include compassion, balance, wisdom, patience and universal love. And those who are close to me know I have been obsessed with emeralds for quite sometime now. This ring holds so much love.”

Trautman ended her post with a message on love, writing, “If I can send any message it’s to never stop falling in love with yourself, life, and your soulmate. Love is limitless, infinite, and always always always possible!”

The engagement comes a few months after they made it Instagram official. She wrote in May, “Words can’t describe this feeling. Catawaba Falls, you take my breath away.”

