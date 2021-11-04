DOVE Chocolate Is Offering ‘InstaGrants’ to Female Entrepreneurs — Find Out More!

Here is your chance to live out your entrepreneurial dream with help from Dove Chocolate!

The brand is calling on all women who mean business to pitch new ideas and established small business concepts for a chance to win one of three $10,000 grants through the DOVE InstaGrants program.

Just share why your idea or small business is innovative in a 30-second video for your chance to win!

The DOVE “InstaGrants” program is inspired by DOVE Chocolate’s partnership with CARE, a multi-year program to empower women in West African cocoa-growing communities to build their own small businesses and define their financial voice. Women in the U.S. face similar barriers in that they're often kept out of financial conversations from a young age, lacking financial inspiration and support from other women like them.