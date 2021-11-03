Television November 03, 2021
Sneak Peek of Jada Pinkett Smith & Lauren London’s Conversation on Healthy Boundaries
Check out a first look at the upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Live show “Red Table Talk.”
In the new episode, Jada sits down with her close friend Lauren London to talk about the importance of healthy boundaries.
Along with discussing the struggles that many have saying no, best-selling author and therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab also offers life-changing advice that Jada and Lauren both recommend.
Tune in for an all-new episode of “Red Table Talk” November 3 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.