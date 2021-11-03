Partners November 03, 2021
Shop the Latest Deals on This Week’s Joyus Boutique
The savings continue with this week’s Joyus Boutique Deals!
We have this luxuriously soft cashmere wool shawl just in time for cooler weather. Wrap it around your shoulders to stay cozy and chic all winter. We know we shouldn’t use cotton swabs in our ears, right? A safer alternative, this high-tech cleaner gives you an inside view to ensure you’re hitting all the spots. For effortlessly clean floors, you’ve got to try this cordless three-in-one spin mop that scrubs and polishes at the same time and is safe for all kinds of hard surfaces.
Take a look as Sadie Murray breaks down these items further!
All products are available for a limited time at Joyus.com/ExtraTV. Happy shopping!