Celebrity News November 03, 2021
Engaged? Why Jennifer Garner Is Sparking Rumors
A few months after Jennifer Garner and John Miller seemingly rekindled their romance, engagement rumors are swirling!
On Tuesday, Garner appeared on an Instagram chat with Judy Greer to talk about “the pros and cons of beign sober-ish.”
At one point in the chat, Garner was seen holding a tea mug with two hands, which gave viewers a look at her left ring finger which had a gold ring on it.
The ring didn’t look like a traditional engagement ring, so could it just be an accessory?
Last month, an insider claimed to Us Weekly that Jennifer and John were having “serious” discussions about their future together. The insider added, “They are totally set on a long-term future together. They’ve taken their time to get this committed.”
In August, Jennifer and John were photographed together outside an NYC apartment building.
Reunited! Jennifer Garner Spotted with Ex-BF John Miller — See the PicsView Story
Reconciliation rumors started swirling in May. At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “Jen and John are back on. It started up a few weeks ago.”
Garner started dating the CaliGroup CEO in 2018, around the time her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized. At the time, an insider said “John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce. They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.”
That’s because Jen shares Violet, 15, Serafina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with Ben and John has two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.
When Garner, 49, and Miller, 42, split in August 2020, another source told Us Weekly, “He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit. They parted on very amicable terms.”
Following the split, Garner opened up about the struggles with having a relationship in the public eye. During an episode of the “Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Show,” Jennifer explained, “If it’s true and you are starting to be serious with someone and they start saying, ‘Well, when are they gonna be engaged?’ It’s almost like you just want to get there so that you can complete that and just maybe it will die down for a second. And then it’s immediately, ‘Trouble in paradise.’ And it becomes almost a self-fulfilling prophecy.”