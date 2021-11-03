Engaged? Why Jennifer Garner Is Sparking Rumors

Getty

A few months after Jennifer Garner and John Miller seemingly rekindled their romance, engagement rumors are swirling!

On Tuesday, Garner appeared on an Instagram chat with Judy Greer to talk about “the pros and cons of beign sober-ish.”

At one point in the chat, Garner was seen holding a tea mug with two hands, which gave viewers a look at her left ring finger which had a gold ring on it.

The ring didn’t look like a traditional engagement ring, so could it just be an accessory?

Last month, an insider claimed to Us Weekly that Jennifer and John were having “serious” discussions about their future together. The insider added, “They are totally set on a long-term future together. They’ve taken their time to get this committed.”

In August, Jennifer and John were photographed together outside an NYC apartment building.

Reconciliation rumors started swirling in May. At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “Jen and John are back on. It started up a few weeks ago.”

Garner started dating the CaliGroup CEO in 2018, around the time her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized. At the time, an insider said “John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce. They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.”

That’s because Jen shares Violet, 15, Serafina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with Ben and John has two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

When Garner, 49, and Miller, 42, split in August 2020, another source told Us Weekly, “He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit. They parted on very amicable terms.”