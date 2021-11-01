Judge Judy’s Granddaughter Is Her Law Clerk on New Show!

Getty Images

Judge Judy Sheindlin’s courtroom is back in session with her new show “Judy Justice,” streaming on IMDb starting today! Only “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay was inside her new courtroom, where Judge Judy told her, “The only time I feel terrific… is when I'm working.”

Doing her show on her terms and setting a standard in the industry, she said, “I'm not an actress and I have no script so what I’m doing is trying to do what I think the law is supposed to do, which is combine what's in writing and what's common sense and what's morally correct… without any politcal or social overlay.”

Her new courtroom series will be different, and she explained, “We will have some cases that have a higher value. They come from a civil court rather than a small claims court.”

There is also a new cast and she has a new look, “New robe… the new collar.”

Rachel also got to meet some of the key players.

Judy introduced Whitney, calling her “an absolutely terrific and lovely-looking gal who is an experienced court stenographer.”



Whitney told Rachel of working on the show, “I've got this legendary judge looking at me for on-the-spot read-back... It was very nerve-wracking the first month, probably.”

Judy introduced her bailiff Kevin, too, saying he did her security for many years.

Rachel asked him, “You get the call you're going to be a part of Judge Judy’s new show. What's your reaction to it?” He recalled with a smile, “Are you serious?”

It’s also a family affair, as Judy revealed, “My law clerk [Sarah Rose] happens to be my granddaughter.”

Could Sarah Rose see herself as a TV Judge?