Alyssa Milano Talks ‘Who’s the Boss?’ Reboot — Exclusive

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke to actress Alyssa Milano about her new book, “Sorry Not Sorry,” as well as what to expect from the “Who’s the Boss?” reboot.

Alyssa opened up on the focus of the anticipated reboot. She said, “I think it’s having a more diverse cast, I think it’s addressing timely issues. You know, all of the things we are dealing with as a country. I would really like even if we extract the political aspect of all this and story-tell based on the foundation of what these issues are, because at the end of the day, they are all human issues. And so I think our job as storytellers, and what I hope to contribute moving forward in my life and career, is to tell stories that are different.”

Milano stressed the importance of being “more inclusive,” adding, “That also includes hiring a more inclusive writing staff, producers, and a more diverse crew. All of those things are incredibly important to tell a complete story about the American people and families.”

Alyssa has never been shy about expressing her feelings on the issues. She was recently arrested during a voting rights demonstration in Washington, D.C. She shared, “It was my first time [being arrested]. The experience was hard. Being arrested is not fun.”

While she has stated she may run for office one day, Alyssa would “vote for Dwayne Johnson in a heartbeat” if he ever decided to run. She explained, “There is a clear service-through-love mentality that he has that is really apparent… I think he comes from a place of love and respect… I have so much respect for someone who didn’t stand by just because of their fear it would alienate half of their audience. I am grateful he did come forward and endorse Biden when the country was going through such struggle.”

The star also gave an update on her Uncle Mitch, who is recovering after suffering a heart attack while they were driving on the 405 freeway. She revealed, “Uncle Mitch has made a miraculous recovery… He may not need open heart surgery. It really is a miracle because this is a man who when we brought him to the hospital the doctor told me I probably bought him enough time for his family to get here to say goodbye… It’s gonna be a long road to recovery, but he’s alive. I am so grateful for everyone who prayed and kept him in their thoughts.”

As for her book “Sorry Not Sorry,” she noted, “The book is not a salacious journey into a career… So I wanted to be thoughtful and calm instead of reactive.”

Milano also discussed her social media feud with former “Charmed” co-star Rose McGowan in the book, which is about “what I felt with the last 40 years in my career.” She commented, “I feel like Rose has been incredibly, publicly unkind… to my family and me for many years now. I feel as though whether it’s directed at me or other marginalized communities, I am going to try to always stand on the side of kindness. And sometimes kindness makes unkind people angry and uncomfortable and hurtful. I’ve said many times I feel as though hurt people hurt people and healed people heal people.”