Ty Herndon & Matt Collum Split After 11 Years Together

Country music star Ty Herndon, 59, and boyfriend Matt Collum are over after more than a decade.

Ty revealed the news on Instagram, writing, "After 11 beautiful years together, I want to let you know that Matt and I have decided to go our separate ways as life partners. However, we are committed to remaining lifelong friends, and I am confident that will be the case."

The singer continued, "We appreciate the support Nashville and so many of you have given us over the years and look forward to continuing a close relationship with each other and all of you."

He added, “The Bible tells us that for everything there is a season. We both are looking forward to this next season of our lives with hope, optimism, and love.”

Herndon was already dating Collum when he publicly came out as gay in 2014.

He went on to change the lyrics to his hit song “What Mattered Most” in 2019 from “her eyes are blue/her hair is long” to “his eyes are blue/his hair is long."