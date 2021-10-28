The 2021 Soul Train Awards Has Its Hosts!

Getty Images

The multi-hyphenate powerhouses Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will co-host the 2021 Soul Train Awards from the world-famous Apollo Theater in NYC.

The real-life best friend duo, both stars of the ‘90s hit show “Martin,” return to the Soul Train Awards stage for the fourth time, and say they are ready to bring their dynamic comedy to this year’s ceremony.

"Returning to my hometown where it all began for us as young girls and hosting the iconic Soul Train Awards at the Apollo is truly a childhood dream come true,” Arnold shared.

“Yet, upon hearing Tichina and I would be filming at the world-famous Apollo this year, we literally lost our minds with excitement. It is already an extreme honor to be synonymous with Don Cornelius’ legacy, and now, to also walk in the footsteps of the multitude of African-American talent that graced the Apollo stage is mind-blowing to both of us!" added Campbell.

Arnold and Campbell promise unforgettable performances, with special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment as well as celebrating the iconic television show’s 50th anniversary.