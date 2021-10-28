‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Held at Gunpoint in Home Robbery

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley was faced with a terrifying ordeal on Wednesday night!

Kemsley was robbed during a home invasion at her house in Encino Hills, California.

Her two young children were also at home at the time of the robbery, which took place a day after Kemsley returned from London.

A source claimed to DailyMail.com that three men entered the home by breaking the children’s classroom door.

Two of the intruders came into Kemsley’s bedroom while she was sleeping. She woke up to them at the foot of her bed.

After they grabbed her, she reportedly begged, “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I'm a mother.”

While she was being held at gunpoint, one of the intruders reportedly said, “Kill her.”

The robbers allegedly ransacked the house for 20 minutes, leaving with all of Dorit’s jewels and handbags, but left her unharmed.

The children did not come face-to-face with the robbers since they did not enter any of the children’s bedrooms.

After the intruders left the premises, Kemsley called the police and her husband PK Kemsley, who is flying back to California from London.

The LAPD Robbery Homicide division is currently investigating the case. No arrests have been made.

A source told TMZ that the value of her stolen items is at least $100,000.

Several “RHOBH” castmates visited Dorit’s home after the robbery, including Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp.

On Thursday morning, Kemsley was photographed outside her house. She appeared to be on the phone while stepping out in a gray hoodie with an unidentified woman.