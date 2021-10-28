Alec Baldwin & His Family Spotted Far from the Spotlight as ‘Rust’ Shooting Investigation Deepens

TMZ

New photos have surfaced of Alec Baldwin following the terrible tragedy on the set of his western “Rust” in New Mexico.

Alec was photographed with his wife and two of their children, one of them holding mother Hilaria’s hand.

TMZ

TMZ published the pics and the new details, reporting that the family was laying low in a small New England town. Alec looked somber as he picked up a carry-out pizza.

Last Thursday, news broke that Baldwin fired the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded writer-director Joel Souza.

Alec may not be talking publicly, but his first tweet in days is doing the talking for him.

He retweeted a link to a New York Times story with the headline, “Gun Handed to Alec Baldwin Was Not Thoroughly Checked, Affidavit Says.”

The article includes this quote from Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza at a news conference yesterday: “I think there was some complacency on set.”

As we reported, a new search warrant affidavit reveals assistant director David Halls admitted to authorities he should have checked all rounds in the gun before handing it to Alec, but did not.

Mendoza said this about Halls and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed during an interview with “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie: "I can say this, those two individuals are obviously the focus of the investigation." He also confirmed, "Nobody’s been cleared as of yet.”

Yesterday, Mendoza confirmed at the press conference that Hutchins was killed by a live round. Today he told Guthrie, "I think during the interviews and the focus of the investigation is how the live rounds got there, who brought them there, why they were there.”