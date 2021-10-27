Ron Perlman & Wife Opal Reach Divorce Settlement 2 Years After Split

Getty Images

Actor Ron Perlman, 71, filed for divorce from wife Opal Stone Perlman in 2019, and now the couple has finally reached a settlement.

The couple was married for 38 years, and court docs obtained by Us Weekly reveal the “Hellboy” star will pay his ex-wife $12,500 per month in perpetuity, meaning until she remarries or dies. In addition, he will pay her 20 percent of his annual gross income in excess of $624,000 with a cap of $1.5 million. Perlman is also on the hook for 40 percent of Opal’s legal fees.

As far as real estate, they will sell and split the proceeds of their NYC apartment, while she will keep their L.A. home.

Opal will keep her Mercedes and Ron keeps his Tesla.

The papers also state that the “Sons of Anarchy” alum will retain his bank accounts, residuals, and half of their shared accounts.

The exes, who wed in 1981, have two adult children, Blake, 37, and Brandon, 31.

Meanwhile, Ron has moved on with his “StartUp” co-star Allison Dunbar. They were first spotted together in May 2019, and he filed for divorce that November.