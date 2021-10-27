Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood Set to Take the Stage Together at 2021 CMA Awards

Getty Images

Music City is getting ready for a star-packed night of performances when country music’s hottest artists come together for the 2021 CMA Awards.

Two-time CMA Awards winner and current Entertainer of the Year nominee Jason Aldean will be center stage with seven-time CMA Awards winner Carrie Underwood when they perform their current number one song, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Also taking the stage will be Entertainer of the Year contenders Miranda Lambert, the all-time female record holder for most-ever CMA Awards nominations, and Luke Combs, a three-time nominee. Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Chris Young, and Kane Brown will give performances too.

Other big acts slated to perform this year are Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, and Blake Shelton.