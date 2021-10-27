Anya Taylor-Joy on Playing Princess Peach — EXCLUSIVE

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Anya Taylor-Joy, who revealed the funny way she’s preparing to play Princess Peach in “Mario,” the animated adaptation of the classic Nintendo video series “Super Mario Bros.”

Calling the role “so much fun,” Taylor-Joy quipped, “I’m lazy so I enjoy doing things for ‘research’ like playing a video game.”

On working with Seth Rogen, Chris Pratt, and other big names on the project, Anya said, “I have unlimited amounts of respect for all the work that goes into it.”

Taylor-Joy is currently promoting her new movie “Last Night in Soho,” in which she plays a singer. Of working with director Edgar Wright, she said, “It is quite extraordinary. Edgar had not heard me sing when he gave me this role, so there was a moment in this where we were doing the readthrough when I just thought, ‘I’m going to get fired… I really hope that this works out okay.’ He love it.”

Anya praised Edgar for being “very generous” in including her in the conversation on how her character Sandie should be.

Taylor-Joy explained her choice to have Sandie perform “a cappella,” noting that it makes it “slower and melancholy… but also can be dark.”

She noted that she “loved getting to sing” for the movie, which is set in ‘60s London.

Anya also discussed how surreal it was to see the set. “As an actor that has grown up in London, to show up and see that production had sectioned off some of the main streets and transformed it to a different era.”

While the movie is a dark one, was there lighter moments on set? Anya shared, “We had to, between action and cut… had to have that levity between the dark places.”

In other news, Anya is also “having a ball” as a Dior ambassador. She revealed, “I grew up a real tomboy… clothes did not come into my hemisphere until lately.”