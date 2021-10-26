Giveaways October 26, 2021
Win It! A Fall Prize Pack
The temperatures are changing and so are the leaves, which can only mean it is pumpkin spice season! Celebrity gifting experts Backstage Creations (you know, the ones behind the gifting suites backstage at events like the Emmys and ESPYs!) have created a gift bag full of goodies to celebrate fall, just for you! From vegan faux fur to chakra-balancing workout gear, you’ll be styling with this prize package.
This prize includes:
- Agni — Essential for women 16+, the Women’s Health Box was crafted with a medical advisory board to replenish the micronutrients and vitamins that women most often lack, and provide them in the most bioavailable and delicious form: food. Prize includes gift certificate.
- Blake’s Hard Cider — Blake’s Hard Cider Co. is an independent, family-owned Michigan craft cidery that grows, presses, and ferments our own apples on our farm, which provides an authentic and uncompromised hard cider experience. Prize is a hat.
- Dragon 88 Garden Bouquet Pillows — Luxury style for your interiors, no watering needed!
- GEYED — GEYED Conscious Clothing targets the seven chakra locations to unblock, align, and heal emotions associated with each chakra.
- PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer — PRESS is the elevated seltzer experience on the market that is made with unique flavor combinations of fruit and spice and crafted to remove gluten. Prize is a promo item.
- Silver Jeans Co. — Inspired by vintage, made for right now, the Frisco Jean from Silver’s 30th Anniversary Collection features a high-rise fit in a faded black vintage wash for a timeless look and feel.
- SpiritHoods — SpiritHoods is an animal-inspired apparel brand dedicated to the conservation of wildlife (10% of proceeds goes to endangered animals), the celebration of life, and our connection to each other.
- Vacation, Inc. — The Scent of Sunscreen and Summer, the Signature Scent of the World Famous Vacation Sunscreen Company as featured in our classic lotion, developed with Carlos Huber of ARQUISTE Parfumeur and Rodrigo Flores-Roux who developed scents for Clinique Happy, Tom Ford, and St. Regis Hotel.
- Work It Towels — Work It Towels are premium-quality, incredibly soft, absorbent, and motivational gym towels created to inspire every body to move.
Items in photo subject to change based on availability. Some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.
Giveaway ends on November 09, 2021.