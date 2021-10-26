Olivia Jade Talks Her Mom Lori Loughlin’s Return to Acting and Family Group Chats

Getty Images

Olivia Jade is dishing on her “Dancing with the Stars” journey and chatting about her mom Lori Loughlin’s return to acting in a new interview with “Extra’s” Katie Krause.

Loughlin is back to work after the college admissions scandal, and Hallmark Channel recently released a sneak peek of her starring role in “When Hope Calls,” a spin-off of “When Calls the Heart.” Olivia said of her mom’s return to the screen, “I’m very excited for her.”

When Katie asked if we would ever see the two share the small screen. Jade's dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy chimed in, “Yes, yes, they should — they should definitely share the screen.”

Olivia said her mom wants her to go all the way on “DWTS,” saying, “She’s really supportive. In our family group chat today, she’s texting, telling my brother, like, ‘Make sure to tell your friends to vote,’ saying the number, ‘Text 21523.’ She’s been really great.”

Olivia and Val danced the paso doble in a routine inspired by “The Purge” for the show’s Horror Night, leaving the ballroom with an impressive score of 36 — four nines.

Talking about the pressures of being on the show, Jade said, “There’s pressure for sure, and obviously we want the votes and we want to be here and I really am serious when I say I am having the best time… The thought of going home and being in the bottom two last week… Just trying to ensure our stay on this show.”

Val added, “From day one, we talked about, ‘Listen, this not your redemption. This is your opportunity to learn to dance, and I’m going to do my best to teach you, and in the process we will become friends, and in the process you will learn more things about yourself… The thing is, that process is only able to happen if people vote for us…’ It’s not about gaining people’s [forgiveness]… We just love what we are doing here.”