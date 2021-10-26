Jason Aldean on Getting Political, Plus: His New Album ‘Macon’

Getty

Jason Aldean is dropping a new album… and some political views!

The singer with a 20-year career, seven platinum albums, and countless number one country hits has been talking more openly about his political views, taking on the vaccine mandates and the Biden administration.

He tells “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis why he decided to get vocal now, saying, “I’m not a guy who is going to stir the pot just to stir the pot, but there are times where things happen or I see something and it is really hard not to come out and say something.

“It boils down to, you know, my kids and what’s best for their future,” he said, adding, “I don’t fault anybody for their views. We all have different opinions on things and that’s okay. It’s actually probably a good thing that we all don’t think the same, but I feel like it’s extremely unfair when one side can say whatever they want, the other side is basically pressured into being quiet, and that is just, it’s ridiculous.”

His wife Brittany Kerr is also outspoken about her beliefs, and he said he’s proud of her: “She gets a lot more fired up than I do… She’s fearless.”

Instagram

Alecia also asked about his new album “Macon,” named after his hometown in Georgia. He said of growing up there, “It really shaped how I heard music, played it, sang it, and so to me naming this album after my hometown was sort of a nod to all the influences I was exposed to growing up.”

The album includes a duet with Carrie Underwood called “If I Didn’t Love You,” and it already hit number one! Jason insisted it is the “fastest single that I think I’ve ever had to get there.”

The 44-year-old recently joined Kelly Clarkson’s team on “The Voice” as a Battle Advisor, but would he ever join as a coach? He told Davis, “I never say never… but, you know, my thing is I enjoy playing my shows.”

Aldean also opened up to Alecia about what makes his marriage to Brittany work, saying the pair “couldn’t be more different,” but that they are “a team in everything.”

He also dished on their “Tiger King” Halloween costumes from last year and hinted at what’s in store this year. Watch!