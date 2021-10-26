Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ in Childbirth

Getty

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back at her scary delivery of daughter Apple in an appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

The trio was discussing body image and the pressures of social media when Paltrow opened up about her near-death experience.

The 49-year-old is the mother of Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, with ex-husband Chris Martin, and she told the hosts, "I had two cesareans. My daughter was an emergency — it was crazy, we almost died. It was, like, not good.”

Paltrow went on, “Anyway, there's a big scar across your body and you're like, ‘Oh, wow, that didn't used to be there.’ And it’s not that it’s bad or you want to judge it, but you're just like, 'Oh, my God.'"

The news comes years after she revealed to The Daily Mail in 2013 that she nearly died during a miscarriage. She told the paper at the time, "I had a really bad experience when I was pregnant with my third and it didn’t work out and I nearly died. So I am, like, 'Are we good here or should we go back and try again?'"

During Paltrow’s visit with Dax and Monica, she went on to talk about the pressure on new moms.

The goop founder said, “Thank God there wasn’t Instagram when I had babies, because now it’s like if I see someone, ‘Oh, I just gave birth two weeks ago and I have a completely washboard stomach,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s not what I [looked like].’”

The star, who is now married to Brad Falchuk, said, “And, like, great, more power to the lady with the washboard [abs], but that is totally the exception, and then now we’re being fed all of these other images of what we’re supposed to look like all the time — babies, no babies, whatever.”