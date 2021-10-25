Jamie Chung & Bryan Greenberg Secretly Welcome Twins!

Getty Images

Surprise! Jamie Chung, 37, and Bryan Greenberg, 43, are now the mom and dad of twins.

Bryan announced the news with a sweet Instagram video in which he is seen cuddling their bundles of joy.

The actor wrote, "We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung 👶🏻👶🏻," as the newborns lie on his chest.

Chung left two heart emojis in the comments, sharing the video to her Instagram Stories.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jamie and Bryan tied the knot in 2015, and she later revealed she was freezing her eggs.

In 2019, Jamie shared on Instagram, “Here I am over a week ago at my doctors office getting an orientation/lesson on how to inject myself with growth hormones. One of the first major steps for egg retrieval.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She went on, “I’ve been stewing over the idea of freezing my eggs for a couple of years now, and decided to move forward with the process only just recently. I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I’m buying time. I’m unsure and scared and hopeful. I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I’m just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that’s ok. It’s ok to be unsure when the time is right.”