Is KJ Apa Secretly Married to Clara Berry? The Major Hint!

Marriage rumors are swirling about “Riverdale” star KJ Apa and model Clara Berry.

Over the weekend, Apa called Berry “my wife” while sharing a video of himself drinking breast milk with his coffee. He wrote, “My wife is a milk machine and I love it.”

In response to the video, Clara wrote, “Happy to feed my family.”

Clara gave birth to their first child last month. She wrote on Instagram, “Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."

Apa, 24, shared a video on Instagram thanking fans for support of his new album “Clocks,” and talked about how it was coincidentally released the same day his son was born. He added of Sasha, “He’s doing good, Clara is doing amazing.”

KJ and Clara broke the news that they were expecting in May. He shared a hazy pic of the pair on a couch with Clara’s belly in plain view.

KJ confirmed in the comments, “she’s pregnant btw.”