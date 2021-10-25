Alec Baldwin Reportedly ‘Inconsolable for Hours’ After Tragic Shooting

Getty Images

Actor Alec Baldwin was “absolutely devastated” after the accidental shooting on “Rust” last week in New Mexico, a source tells People.

According to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department, Baldwin, who stars in the film and is also a producer, fired the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounded writer-director Joel Souza, 48.

The insider tells the magazine, he was "hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours” after the shooting, adding, "Everyone knows this was an accident, but he's absolutely devastated.”

Baldwin will likely step out of the spotlight, says the source, explaining, "This was pretty devastating. This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from [the] public eye."

The actor will reportedly "take some time to himself and re-center himself.”

The insider continued, "[Baldwin] is someone who really deeply cares, so he can be very hard on himself. That's true in general, in situations nowhere near as serious as this. But in this situation, it's a whole other level because of the loss of life involved."

"It's going to take him time to figure all this out," the source added. "He needs to take a while to himself, to be with his family."

Photos of Alec after the incident show him distraught and shaken. In one image he holds a mask as and speaks on the phone on the phone. In another image, he’s doubled over on the side of the road.

Alec broke his silence on the tragedy last week. He wrote on Twitter, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

After the shooting, Hutchins was rushed via helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but died from her injuries. Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in an ambulance, where he is undergoing treatment.