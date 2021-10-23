Halyna Hutchins' Husband Posts Sweet Remembrance: 'We Miss You'

Instagram

The grieving widower of Halyna Hutchins, the gifted cinematographer who died following a shooting accident on the set of the Alec Baldwin western "Rust" last week, has posted a touching remembrance of his late wife on Instagram.

In a post that went up Saturday, Michael Hutchins shared an image of himself, Halyna, and their son smiling into a mirror, one of Halyna looking slyly at her child, and a photo of the whole family grinning for the camera.

"We miss you, Halyna!" he wrote in the caption.

Hutchins died Thursday after being shot by a gun containing a live round that had been given to actor and producer Alec Baldwin. The same shot wounded "Rust's" writer-director Joel Souza, who has since been released from care.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Matthew had previously told DailyMail.com, "I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive."

He also opened up to Insider, saying, "I don't think there are words to communicate the situation. I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic."

The 38-year-old closed with, "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate.”

Baldwin expressed his “shock and sadness” a day after Halyna’s shocking death.