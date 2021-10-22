Stars Pay Tribute to Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Killed in ‘Rust’ Shooting Incident

Getty Images

Hollywood is mourning the loss of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of her new movie “Rust” in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Alec Baldwin, who stars in the film and is also a producer, fired the prop gun that killed Hutchins, 42, and wounded director Joel Souza, 48.

According to her website, Hutchins was from the Ukraine and “grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle.” After receiving a graduate degree in International Journalism from Kyiv National University in Ukraine and working on documentary productions, she pursued a career in film.

Halyna graduated from the AFI conservatory in 2015. Some of her recent work includes “Archenemy,” “Blindfire,” and “Darlin.”

Since news broke, celebrity tributes have been pouring in for Hutchins.

Joe Manganiello, who worked with Halyna on “Archenemy,” wrote on Instagram, “I woke up to the messages and read the news and I am in shock. I was so lucky to have had @halynahutchins as my DP on Archenemy. She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next. She was a fantastic person. There was no amount of pressure she couldn’t handle. She was a great collaborator and an ally to anyone in front of her camera. Everyone who knew her was rooting for her.”

He went on, “I can’t believe that this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? This is a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family and especially to her son. I am so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her…”

"Archenemy" director Adam Egypt Mortimer remembered Hutchins, too, writing, "I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film."

Elijah Wood shared, “Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family.”

“The Suicide Squad” director James Gunn posted, "My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets," he said. "I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family."

Patricia Arquette wrote, "My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated."