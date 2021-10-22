Reality Star Madisson Hausburg Marries Ish Soto

“Siesta Key” star Madisson Hausburg is pregnant and married!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, Madisson, 27, tied the knot with producer Ismael “Ish” Soto, 47.

Hausburg told People magazine, “Never in a million years did I think that the show would bring me the love of my life in the least expected way! I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with Ish."

Madisson also shared a photo of herself getting ready for her “big day” on Instagram.

Instagram

The wedding comes months after they broke the news that they are expecting their first child.

In August, the couple shared, “We are beyond excited to finally share the news of our baby, due January 1. We already love this little baby so much and can't wait to meet them.”

Madison and Ish got engaged in the summer of 2020. At the time, she gushed, “I have never felt as safe and as loved as I do when I'm with Ish. He reminds me every single day how special I am and he makes me want to be the best possible version of myself. Our love story is anything but traditional, but it's our love story, and I can't wait to see how it plays out. I'm on such a high! I still can't believe it... I've found my forever."

Their relationship was a storyline on the last season of “Siesta Keys.” Though her friends and family didn’t initially approve of their 20-year age gap, she received her dad’s blessing by the end of the season.