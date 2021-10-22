Jerry Rice, Drew Brees & Jerome Bettis Team Up for the Quaker Good Call Challenge

Jerry Rice is known as one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, and “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers got to sit down with the NFL Legend to talk about the special way he celebrated turning 59, why we should challenge ourselves every day, and how he’s teamed with Quaker for their Good Call Challenge. Check it out!

For more than 140 years, Quaker has stood by its belief that life’s circumstances should never be a barrier to good nutrition, and that one small act can have a big impact on people facing food insecurity.

Quaker is acting on this purpose by teaming up with Feeding America®. As the official oatmeal sponsor of the NFL, they‘ve partnered with a few fan favorites — Drew Brees, Jerry Rice and Jerome Bettis — to encourage people to make a good call for themselves, and others, and help tackle hunger.

Quaker has committed to donating $125,000 to Feeding America — which can help secure at least 1.25 million meals* — and Quaker is asking others to join them through the Quaker Good Call Challenge. To join in, simply look for spare change around your home, collect it in an empty canister or container, like a Quaker Oats canister, and take it to your local Coinstar, selecting Feeding America for your donation to help families in need across the country now through December 31, 2021.