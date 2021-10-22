Christina Haack Undergoes Endoscopy: ‘Just Praying Everything Comes Back OK’

“Flip or Flop” star Christina Haack has been suffering extreme stomach pain “on and off since 2016.”

On Thursday, Christina opened up on her health, writing on Instagram, “It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills / meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer. I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back."

“With autoimmune, anxiety can cause major flare ups and my biggest thing I've notice being affected is my digestion / gut health. Basically if I don't eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation,” Haack continued.

After years of struggling, Haack has undergone a “full endoscopy and GI testing for SIBO.” She added, “Now just praying everything comes back ok and some rounds of antibiotics will kill off whatever bacteria it is that’s damaging my GI tract.”

Christina stressed the importance of trusting “your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body.”

Despite what she’s going through, Christina is “focusing on getting back to taking care of myself, mind, body and spirit. And my favorite things in life like quality time with the kids and one-on-one time with my man ❤️.”