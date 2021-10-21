Lisa Rinna Spills the Tea on Amelia Hamlin & Scott Disick’s Split

Getty Images

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin called it quits last month, but does her mom Lisa Rinna know something that we don’t know?

On the second part of the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion special, Lisa shared her two cents on the breakup.

When asked who pulled the plug on the relationship, Lisa answered, “Amelia did!”

According to Lisa, Amelia initiated the split “all on her own.”

The split news came a week after Scott allegedly sent a DM to Younes Bendjima, who dated his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Younes Bendjima claimed Disick private messaged him, slamming Kourtney and her PDA-packed trip to Italy with her now-fiancé Travis Barker.

In the alleged Instagram DMs, Scott sent a photo of Kourtney straddling Travis on an inflatable boat and asked, “Yo, is this chick ok!????” and “Broooo, like what is this in the middle of Italy?”

Younes responded with, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as shes happy,” adding, “PS: i ain’t your bro.”

Did those alleged DMs have anything to do with the split? Lisa quipped, “Well, I don't think that was helpful. There's never one reason why, I think, people split up. You know, now's the time to heal. Now's the time for everyone to heal."

While Lisa might not have been completely on board with their relationship, she noted that Scott was “very nice” when they met up.

Kyle Richard has also been vocal about her disapproval of Scott, even calling him “too damn old” for Amelia, but the Kardashian/Jenner clan “never said anything about it.” She confessed, “I did feel bad about it right after, because, you know, I do know all of them. But, I mean, Amelia's 20, and I'm a mom of daughters. So, I wouldn't approve if I were in Lisa's shoes, but I knew that she had no control over that."

Scott has reportedly been distancing himself from the Kardashians after Kourtney’s engagement to Travis. A source recently told People magazine, “Scott hasn't really wanted to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn't feel like he'd have to. At first, it seemed like it was just a casual relationship to him, nothing serious. So he pretty much put that on mute. Hasn't been giving it too much brainpower, thinking that eventually, they'd break up."