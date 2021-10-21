First Round of Performers Announced for CMA Awards 2021

Robby Klein/ABC

CMA Awards host Luke Bryan better make room on the stage for major star power at the 55th annual CMA Awards!

His good friend Blake Shelton will be one of the performers for the night, singing “Come Back as a Country Boy.”

CMA New Artist of the Year nominee and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Jimmie Allen will perform his hit “Freedom Was a Highway,” while the Brothers Osborne will give a “deeply personal” performance from their CMA-nominated Album of the Year “Skeletons.”

Other big names set to perform include Dan + Shay, Eric Church, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, and Ashley McBryde.

More presenters and performers will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tune in to the CMA Awards November 10 on ABC.