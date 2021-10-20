Miley Cyrus Goes Topless for Wild Photo Shoot with Interview Magazine

Brianna Capozzi/Interview Magazine

Miley Cyrus is baring it all on the cover of Interview magazine.

For the photo shoot, which took place at her Nashville farm, Miley rocked a shaggy mullet styled by Cervando Maldonado.

Cyrus was photographed by Brianna Capozzi and styled by Mel Ottenberg, who chose pieces by Miu Miu, Gucci, Chanel, and Saint Laurent.

For the issue, Cyrus was interviewed by Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who chatted with her about her shift to rock music.

Brianna Capozzi/Interview Magazine

She emphasized, “I really am a rock star. I love having these authentic, real rock dudes in my band.”

“We even revisit songs that I wrote before I was able to make this huge sonic pivot in my career, before I discovered rock and roll,” Miley added. “Now, we cover my own songs. We take my original songs, and turn them on their head, and make them kick ass.”

Miley opened up about returning to the stage for the first time in over a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of her set at Lollapalooza in Chicago, she shared, “It felt like jumping out of an airplane in front of 100,000 people. It brings back that tingle of fear, or maybe anxiety, which I haven’t felt in a while. But it reminded me, again, of how all of that’s erased when you perform. There’s so much less judgment in a live music setting than exists anywhere else at the moment.”

See more photos from Miley’s spread for Interview below!