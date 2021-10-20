Jon Hamm, Hater-Ade, and More! Larry David & the Cast Tease ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11

Getty Images

Larry David was back on the gold carpet — and back to making comedy gold with the new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”!

FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft stepped in as “Extra’s” Special Correspondent to chat with Larry, Cheryl Hines, and J.B. Smoove about Season 11 of the series, which debuted 21 years ago.

Larry has a lot to celebrate, between new episodes of “Curb” and his one-year wedding anniversary with wife Ashley Underwood.

They shot the new season of the HBO show during the pandemic, and Larry said, “We got tested every day. Everybody on the set wore masks.” Joking, he added, “Then, the last day of filming, I made them all take their masks off just so I could see what they looked like.”

Jenny asked, “Are you more proud of this season because of that, the adversity that you guys had to face shooting?” He told her, “I'm proud of the fact that nobody really complained about having to wear that mask all day.”

Cheryl Hines, who plays his on-screen ex-wife, let us in on a little secret about Larry: “He can be nice.” Jenny pushed, wanting to know, “Is he as grumpy as he appears?” Hines said, “He is, he is.”

The new season is jam-jacked with guest stars, and Cheryl shared her favorite, saying, “Well, I love Jon Hamm.”

J.B. Smoove joked that Larry is “the ultimate hater,” saying, “I’m sorry, Larry, to put that on you, but you are the ultimate hater.”

He went on, “Hater-ade, that's a drink, they call it hater-ade, and Larry drinks it all day. He stirs it like this and — gulp-gulp — hater-ade!”