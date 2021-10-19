Angelina Jolie Reflects on Mom Life as She Hits ‘Eternals’ Red Carpet with Her Kids

Getty Images

Family night!

Angelina Jolie hit the red carpet Monday night at the “Eternals” premiere with five of her children, Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.

“Extra’s” Special Correspondent Samantha Harris spoke with the actress about her role in the Marvel movie, mom life, and more.

In the movie, Celestials have created superheroes to walk among the people of Earth and protect them from Deviants. After thousands of years, they have never revealed themselves. Angelina, who plays the character Thena, and told Harris, “I’m kind of in awe of all the fans dressed up and seeing my cast members looking so gorgeous… I’m loving on everybody.”

So what do her kids think of seeing her on the big screen as a superhero? “I think they just find me funny,” she said, adding, “I think someone said the other day, ‘Isn’t it amazing you can like fly a plane and do all the stuff at the U.N. and you can be in a Marvel movie, but you can’t make eggs?’”

The 46-year-old superstar revealed the one mundane mom task she does love: “Dishes, I don’t mind dishes.” She also remembered, “I used to get peed on a lot, you know, when you are changing diapers and stuff and you are on the way out,” joking, “That was always a fun time.”

The star-studded “Eternals” cast includes Richard Madden as Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Barry Keoghan as Druig, all spanning different ages and nationalities. “I think we walked into it thinking it was going to feel so strange, or weird this was a group of superheroes. In fact, in felt like, ‘Of course it is — and why has it not been like this all along?” She pointed out, “Old, young, every different background… In this film, and hopefully it grows in diversity in different characters across the Marvel universe and in other representation, it just felt right and it felt really good.”

What does she want to teach her girls about being powerful? She insisted, “They know… most girls know… it’s about teaching them to be their true selves and teaching them to be able to hold on to that… We are all born powerful… We just get a lot that breaks us down… I hope they are soft, I hope they are kind, and I hope they feel strong enough to protect that.”