Lance Bass & Michael Turchin Welcome Twins — Find Out Their Names

Getty Images

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin are dads!

The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy on October 13. Bass shared the happy news on Instagram along with certificates revealing the babies names — Violet Betty and Alexander James — and their footprints.

The singer wrote, “The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot.”

He went on to joke, “Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

Michael shared the same certificates on his Instagram and wrote, “Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!! They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with. Our hearts our full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes 🥰🥰🥰.”

In August, Lance opened up to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about the twins’ impending arrival, “We are ecstatic. It’s something we've been working on for a long time. Now that it's getting so close, it's now starting to seem a little real. It won't feel completely real, of course, until they get here, but the preparation has definitely begun. It’s been crazy at the house because we're in the middle of construction right now, which is not fun. We are due in November, but twins come pretty early, so we're on standby from mid-September to November. They could be here in a month!”