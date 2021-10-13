'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor Ravil Isyanov Dies at 59

Getty Images

Ravil Isyanov, an actor known for a longtime part on "NCIS: Los Angeles," died at his L.A. home on September 29 following "a long illness," Deadline reports.

Born in the former Soviet Union on August 20, 1962, Isyanov often played Russian heavies on TV.

Isyanov had played Kirkin on the CBS show from 2013-2021 along with dozens of others from from 1992 until this year, including "Alias" (2001 & 2003), "24" (2006), "The Mentalist" (2009 & 2011), "The Americans" (2017), "G.L.O.W." (2017-2018), and such films as "The Russia House" (1990), "GoldenEye" (1995), "Hamlet" (1996), "The Jackal" (1997), "Along Came a Spider" (2001), and "The Good German" (2006).

He is set to be seen playing legendary filmmaker Billy Wilder in the Netflix Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde," starring Ana de Armas as the iconic sex symbol.